Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $389.27 million for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.600 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HURN stock opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.02. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $153.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $130,406.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,700.80. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $11,484,452. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

