Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:HBANL opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.
About Huntington Bancshares
