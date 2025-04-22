Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBANL opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

