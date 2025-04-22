Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Given New $2.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.40 to $2.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.14.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. 401,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,311. The company has a market capitalization of $308.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 521,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 228,079 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $48,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Brown University purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, Helix Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.