HSBC (HSBC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. On average, analysts expect HSBC to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSBC opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. HSBC has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 115.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

