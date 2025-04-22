Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 319,479 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319,479 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $288,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.07.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

COF opened at $165.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

