Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.14. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

