Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,076,000 after acquiring an additional 643,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,539,000 after purchasing an additional 350,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.