Hiscox Ltd (HSX) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on June 9th

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 126.5% increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hiscox Trading Down 0.1 %

HSX opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,104.08. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 1,008 ($13.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,282 ($17.16).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

