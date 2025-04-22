Hiscox Ltd (HSX) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on June 9th

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 126.5% increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Hiscox Trading Down 0.1 %
HSX opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,104.08. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 1,008 ($13.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,282 ($17.16).
About Hiscox
