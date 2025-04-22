Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $241.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.81.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $207.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.95 and its 200 day moving average is $243.34. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $194.12 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,354,000 after buying an additional 1,429,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after buying an additional 919,424 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,151,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,893,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,411,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,346,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

