Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.