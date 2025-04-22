Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.26.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.21. Hess has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,141,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,408,117,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,438,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,521,499,000 after purchasing an additional 698,866 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its position in Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 7,237,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $962,715,000 after buying an additional 120,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,240,000 after buying an additional 158,371 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,844,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

