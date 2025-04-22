Herc (NYSE:HRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($1.16), Zacks reports. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%.

Herc Trading Down 5.1 %

HRI stock opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. Herc has a one year low of $104.98 and a one year high of $246.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.20.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

