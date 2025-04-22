Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6136 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 127.0% increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Heineken Price Performance

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. Heineken has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $52.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HEINY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

