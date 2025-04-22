Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

