Head to Head Comparison: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Univest Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 0.00

Univest Financial currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Univest Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

75.1% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Univest Financial has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Univest Financial pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Univest Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 15.17% 8.51% 0.92% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 18.56% 7.37% 0.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Univest Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $299.23 million 2.63 $75.93 million $2.59 10.47 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $171.77 million 3.15 $48.83 million $2.57 11.06

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Univest Financial beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univest Financial

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. Its Wealth Management segment provides investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment offers commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. It operates through banking offices in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties of New York; Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia counties in Florida; Bennington County in Vermont; Berkshire County in Massachusetts; and Bergen County in New Jersey, as well as automatic teller machines. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.