Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 618.5% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $183.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.92, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.52 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 177,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,660. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,077.26. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,071 shares of company stock worth $7,020,947. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

