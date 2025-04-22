Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 44 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $490.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $535.06 and its 200-day moving average is $568.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

