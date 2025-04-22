Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of Disc Medicine worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Disc Medicine by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $416,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,503.90. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $87,873.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,491.90. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,690 shares of company stock worth $19,648,094 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IRON opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.77. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $68.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

