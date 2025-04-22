Harvest Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up about 1.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $17,608,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 673,420 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $11,173,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,499,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2,029.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 289,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

