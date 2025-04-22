Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 35,642 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,642 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1,565.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

RKLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.