Harvest Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

