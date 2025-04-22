Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 32,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $167.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $213.66. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.06.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRS. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

