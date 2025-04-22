Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 12,234 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 455.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

