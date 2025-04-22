Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

