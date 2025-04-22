Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 16,034 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,822 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,317.3% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,409,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,668,000 after buying an additional 5,185,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after buying an additional 772,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,035,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after acquiring an additional 238,666 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $25.58.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

