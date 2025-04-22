Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

