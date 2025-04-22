Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harvard Bioscience
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.