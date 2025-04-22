Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,525. This represents a 28.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

