Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%.
Halliburton Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:HAL opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45.
Halliburton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAL
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,525. This represents a 28.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Halliburton
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Netflix Is the “Cleanest Story in Tech”
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- UnitedHealth Group: Pariah to Pole Position to Buy the Dip Levels
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Unusual Options Activity Signals Bullish Shift to Travel Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.