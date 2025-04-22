Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

GBCI opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

