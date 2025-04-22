Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 346.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 133,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 28,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $33,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,566.88. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.95 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

