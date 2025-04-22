Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $31,929.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,811.18. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $143,743.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,764 shares of company stock worth $13,562,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.0 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average of $143.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.