Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,382 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,479,000 after buying an additional 167,069 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 56.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 243,895 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $59,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,551 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

