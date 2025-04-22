Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Purchased by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,314 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Grid Dynamics worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 554,275 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,589,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grid Dynamics news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,477.93. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,043 shares of company stock worth $349,078. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

