Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,326,559 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Green Plains worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Green Plains by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of GPRE opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

