Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Shares Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.03). 352,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 300,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Great Western Mining Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.25. The company has a market cap of £152.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Great Western Mining Company Profile

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

