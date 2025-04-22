Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

