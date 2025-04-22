Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,085.95. The trade was a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 214,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

