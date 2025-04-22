Grafton Street Partners Fund LP Invests $11.52 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Grafton Street Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,515,000. Elevance Health comprises about 8.4% of Grafton Street Partners Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.81.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $405.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

