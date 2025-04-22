Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 195.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 274,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181,210 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

