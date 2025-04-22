Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 930,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 224.56%.
About Goldman Sachs BDC
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
