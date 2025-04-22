Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 930,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Goldman Sachs BDC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 2.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 41,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 224.56%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.