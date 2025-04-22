Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Position Decreased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.10% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 422,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,853 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 122,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 97,562 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

