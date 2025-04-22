Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Update

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 389,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

CLOU stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. 9,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

