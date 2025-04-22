Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOODO opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
