Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOODN opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $24.91.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

