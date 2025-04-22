Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Shares of GOODN opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $24.91.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Retail Data Shows Urgency in Auto Parts: These 3 Stocks Could Win
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- NVIDIA: New Headwinds vs. Major Upside Opportunity
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Breaking Down Taiwan Semiconductor’s Earnings and Future Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.