Gilead Sciences (GILD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

GILD stock opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $14,073,240.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,415.06. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,540,875. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

