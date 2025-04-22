Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4326 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 3.9% increase from Getinge AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Getinge AB has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.