GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 46,022 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,022 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,794,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

