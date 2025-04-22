GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lam Research by 836.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.87.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

