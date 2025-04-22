GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCB. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,423 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,583,000.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTCB opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

