GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $366,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $309.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.70. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $285.75 and a twelve month high of $386.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.