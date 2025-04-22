GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

